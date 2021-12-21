The Jamul Indian Village and Jamul Casino® Support San Diego through Numerous Philanthropic Endeavors

JAMUL, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jamul Indian Village of California (JIV) and Jamul Casino are celebrating the success of their annual fall philanthropy campaign. Every fall, the JIV and Casino work in tandem to spotlight several worthy causes and raise money, support, and awareness for those issues. Key initiatives this year included supporting veterans, breast cancer research, life-saving medical treatment for children, and fighting hunger in San Diego-area households. The annual fall philanthropy drive is part of the JIV and Jamul Casino's ongoing commitment to give back to the San Diego community and its organizations that are making a difference in people's lives.

Veterans Day

Jamul Casino hosted its annual Veterans Day luncheon on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, attended the event to help pay tribute to the 40 tribal and casino team members and who have served in the military. The JIV also presented a $10,000 donation to Unified United States Deported Veterans. This organization is dedicated to advocating for and assisting U.S. veterans who face deportation.

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, says, "Jamul Casino has veterans working in nearly every part of our team. It's with great pride that we honor these extraordinary individuals, the unique talents they bring, and their service to our country."

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Throughout the month of October, patrons of Jamul Casino were invited to drop slot tickets into a designated drum inside the Casino. Jamul Casino pledged to match the dollar value of all slot tickets up to $10,000 with a donation to Susan G. Komen San Diego. On October 22, Jamul Casino presented a $10,000 check to the organization, which funds breast cancer research and provides support for those facing the disease.

San Diego Food Bank

Jamul Casino also partnered with the San Diego Food Bank to host a food distribution event. The Food Bank brought food to Jamul Casino, where dozens of households facing food insecurity picked up fresh food, free of charge. Casino team members also staffed the event, helping to load cars as people drove through to pick up food.

Rady Children's Hospital

The JIV responded to the Rady Children's Hospital's "Tell them Yes" campaign—an effort to raise funds for the life-saving treatments and technologies provided at California's largest children's hospital (by admissions). The Tribe donated $5,000 to "Support our Staff." The funds provide Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners to medical personnel who spend the holidays working in the hospital.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the JIV, states, "These past couple of years, frontline medical staff have truly demonstrated their courage and resilience. This gift to Rady Children's Hospital is a way we can say 'thank you' to the medical heroes making a difference in the lives of so many children and families."

