Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Lincoln Harris and Honeywell Sell 374,000-Square-Foot Honeywell Global Corporate HQ at Charlotte's Legacy Union to PRP Real Estate Investment Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A fund managed by the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs), along with Lincoln Harris and Honeywell International Inc., today announced they have sold the 374,000-square-foot Honeywell Global Corporate Headquarters at Charlotte's Legacy Union mixed-use development to PRP Real Estate Investment Management.

Honeywell's headquarters building at Charlotte's Legacy Union mixed-use development (Photo credit: Clear Sky Images)

Begun in 2019 and opened earlier this year, the 23-story building is home to the global headquarters of Fortune 100 technology company Honeywell International Inc. The company comprises all but one floor of the office space in the brick and glass building, which also features ground-floor retail and 12 levels of dedicated parking. Honeywell is in the first year of its 15-year lease at the building, providing significant appeal for a long-term investor like PRP.

"Despite the challenges of COVID, the partnership between Goldman Sachs, Lincoln Harris and Honeywell enabled us to create a unique asset that is one of the smartest office buildings in the world," said Johno Harris, president of Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris. "Honeywell's decision to bring its headquarters to this region and to Charlotte further proves the thesis that when we combine a great community, region and partners, we will continue to attract and draw transformative companies like Honeywell," added Harris.

Lincoln Harris will continue to serve as leasing agents and also provide property management services at the building, which was designed by award-winning architects LS3P and incorporates much of Honeywell's industry-leading technology, including energy, security and accessibility features.

"Infill trophy office properties like the Honeywell Headquarters building are among the most desired product type in today's market," added Patrick Gildea, vice chairman of Carolinas Institutional Properties for CBRE, who led the team that represented the sellers in the transaction along with colleagues Matt Smith, Will Pike and Grayson Hawkins. "As companies endeavor to draw employees back to the office, best-in-class office space with a fantastic amenity package will be a powerful tool in generating excitement around the return to work."

Located at 855 S. Mint St. directly across from Bank of America Stadium, Honeywell Global Corporate Headquarters is part of Legacy Union, a 10-acre project developed by Goldman Sachs and Lincoln Harris comprising two city blocks on the historic former site of The Charlotte Observer. Other elements of the property include the 33-story Bank of America Tower; 650 South Tryon, an 18-story modern glass-and-steel structure; a 14-level parking garage; and a street-level public plaza.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Real Estate

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1991, the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is one of the largest investors in real estate with over $50 billion in assets invested since 2012 across the spectrum of investment strategies from core to opportunistic. Our global team invests across all sectors with deep expertise across the capital structure, in assets ranging from single properties to large portfolios, through senior mortgages, mezzanine debt and equity. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lincoln Harris:

Lincoln Harris, together with Lincoln Property Company, provides clients with a national platform and unparalleled institutional resources, including commercial real estate development, investment and property management. Based in Charlotte, Lincoln Harris takes great pride in its reputation as one of the region's most accomplished full-service commercial real estate companies. Lincoln Harris' multi-disciplinary team has a long history of working through complex transactions and adopting innovative approaches to real estate problems. We develop and implement comprehensive national real estate programs for our clients and cultivate a sense of trust in the communities we serve and the individual transactions we service. To learn more about Lincoln Harris properties and services, please visit www.lincolnharris.com.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit https://www.honeywell.com/us/en/news.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lincoln Harris