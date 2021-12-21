Food Logistics Names Cin7 to 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, today named Cin7 to its 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers award, an award which honors the companies that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold-food and beverage supply chain.

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of FoodLogistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keep people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space."

Cin7 provides a solution that gives operations, finance, warehouse, and ecommerce managers the tools they need to work together with ease and efficiency. Their products have helped thousands of customers to successfully organize their products, sales channels, stock locations, orders, warehouses, workflows and reports. Despite the supply chain challenges facing businesses today, Cin7 has maintained a proven track record of success in providing its customers with reliable solutions to help their businesses succeed.

"We are honored to receive the Food Logistics 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award," said David Leach, Chief Executive Officer of Cin7. "The hallmark of our business is to enable fast growth and empower our product sellers to thrive in today's global marketplace. Our team has long-worked to transform our customer experience, and this accolade is a testament to our success despite major supply chain issues throughout the past year."

Cin7 and the other recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' November/December 2021 print issue. To learn more about the award and to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers, please visit https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Cin7

Cin7's inventory and order management platform connects more than 700 ecommerce platforms, online marketplaces, 3PL warehouses, and native EDIs in one solution, helping retailers and product sellers quickly and efficiently get their products to customers wherever they are, from any channel. Cin7 was founded in New Zealand and supports product sellers in 25 countries. In early 2020, Cin7 established a significant US presence to serve its growing customer base and accelerate growth in the North American market. Every month, millions of orders flow through the platform, representing over a billion dollars of product sales, as Cin7 helps over 7,000 growing brands sell more products, to more customers, in more places.

