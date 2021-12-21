DeHorizon partners with Solv Protocol to innovate NFT incentives

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a metaverse game ecosystem, DeHorizon is constantly concentrated on the innovation of NFT as well. DeHorizon firmly believes that NFT takes an essential role in the future metaverse. Exactly, the first interoperable, editable and evolvable DeMeta is the inaugural exploration.

For the moment, DeHorizon is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Solv Protocol, a DeFi protocol for minting, trading & managing NFTs representing financial ownership.

"What Solv Protocol is doing opens up our horizon of NFT development. We are glad to cooperate with Solv Protocol to unlock more milestones in NFTs, cultivating a much more dimensional metaverse," said Shane, founder of DeHorizon.

What is Solv Protocol?

Solv Protocol designed a powerful token standard called ERC3525 in order to further implement Financial NFTs. Vesting Voucher being the first application is used to represent the lock-up allocation in a safe, transparent, and decentralized way.

Recently, Solv protocol just announced their Series A funding round. This round was led by numerous venture investors including Blockchain Capital, Sfermion, and gumi Cryptos Capital in order to further scale up the team, launch new products around their vouchers and expand their global resource network.

DeHorizon X Solv Protocol

Solv Protocol as the pioneer of financial NFTs, currently hit $52,468,000 total value locked in vouchers. Their innovation that aggregates NFT with financial attributes much more accelerates the growth of NFT space.

"I'm so pleased that another partnership based around utilizing Vesting Vouchers for governance is being achieved! DeHorizon is the leading protocol for GameFi + Metaverse, and we're beyond honored to explore the Voucher's power to increase user engagement in the governance of GameFi DAO with their team. I look forward to more DAOs adopting this governance model and to even more extensive collaborations with DeHorizon!" said Ryan, co-founder of Solv Protocol.

DeHorizon will launch Vouchers loaded with our DAO token, $DEVT on Solv Marketplace. The detailed tutorial of creating/managing/trading Vouchers can be acquired here: https://docs.solv.finance/solv-documentation/others/tutorials

To reward our robust fans who constantly support and help us, DeHorizon has announced the first batch of owners who will receive an NFT Voucher with 1,000 DEVT.

DeHorizon believes with the partnership of Solv Protocol, the transparency and transferability of the DEVT token for all stakeholders can be greatly improved.

More upcoming campaigns with Solv Protocol will be hosted in the near future.

About DeHorizon

DeHorizon aims to become the next generation of metaverse game ecosystems, enabling players to create, socialize, enjoy blockchain-based games with their friends. The long-term vision of DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple chains, that lets players enjoy a second life.

About Solv Protocol

Founded in 2020, Solv Protocol is a decentralized marketplace for the minting and trading of NFTs that represent financial equity and complex ownership, also known as "Vouchers". Solv aims to resolve one of the most pressing problems in the emerging field of DeFi — the absence of an efficient and flexible tool to express complicated financial contracts. And by bringing Vouchers to the table, Solv offsets that gap.

