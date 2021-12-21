Trusted since 1885 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation into Orange County and San Diego County to better serve the Southern California business community.

Acclaimed Central Coast Insurance Agency, Morris & Garritano, Expands its Reach to Serve Orange County and San Diego Clients Trusted since 1885 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation into Orange County and San Diego County to better serve the Southern California business community.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris & Garritano Insurance has a longstanding legacy of more than 135 years insuring and protecting many of the region's most valuable businesses. A four-time winner of Insurance Journal's Best Agency to Work For as well as being named the 2021 "Large Business of the Year" by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, the agency is routinely recognized for its incredible service, culture, and advocacy, particularly during these last few difficult years.

Morris & Garritano

The company's longtime headquarters is based in San Luis Obispo, but the agency is rapidly expanding its service and presence into neighboring regions. Providing coverage for businesses of all sizes, Morris & Garritano goes above and beyond offering personalized education and advocacy for their clients regarding commercial coverages, employee benefits, workers' compensation, human resources, and compliance services.

"We are really proud of the work we do here at Morris & Garritano," says CEO Brendan Morris. "To us, providing insurance coverage is protecting what matters most. We do that for our clients through building meaningful relationships, being a trusted advisor and a fierce advocate in their time of need." When asked about the agency's goals moving forward, he says, "We are passionate about supporting the communities we serve and through that we are thrilled about the opportunities this expansion into Southern California holds. We look forward to further developing connections with the region's best and brightest."

Longtime commercial advisor, Mark Anelli, is heading up Morris & Garritano's expansion into Orange County and the surrounding territory. Relocating to head up the company's efforts, Anelli will lead the agency's presence and client services in the region, building relationships with clients and local businesses. "I'm looking forward to connecting with clients and extending Morris & Garritano's exceptional service to the valuable businesses of Orange County. Our goal isn't just to generate clients but to build genuine relationships," Anelli says.

Furthering the agency's growth into Southern California, expert Benefits Advisor Daniel Miller is spearheading the company's presence in the San Diego region. "The opportunity to serve San Diego County as an Employee Benefits Advisor representing Morris & Garritano Insurance is very exciting for me," he says. Becoming a trusted advisor for clients is something I am very passionate about. Developing meaningful relationships is certainly the highest priority for me, but it is clear that it is a high priority for the people of San Diego as well. I am excited to see Morris & Garritano grow with San Diego, and to see the community of San Diego grow with us."

With this growth and development, businesses in Southern California will have increased access to the service and resources offered by Morris & Garritano allowing for premium employee benefits brokerage as well as stronger, comprehensive, and more competitive commercial insurance to better protect their assets and advocate for their employees.

Morris & Garritano looks forward to its expanded ability and capacity to serve more businesses and community members. To see how they can protect and strengthen your business, give their team a call today at (805) 543-6887 or learn more at morrisgarritano.com.

About Morris & Garritano: Founded in 1885, Morris & Garritano is an independent, full-service insurance agency focusing on business insurance, workers' compensation, employee benefits, personal lines, surety, and life insurance. This includes services in the areas of loss control, compliance, claims management, and human resources.

Their mission is to be trusted advisors providing peace of mind through meaningful relationships and exceeding expectations for generations to come.

