U-Haul to Build New Moving and Self-Storage Center in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to an undeveloped site west of Interstate 25 and east of Desert Willow Road NW in Los Lunas.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Los Lunas is scheduled for completion by 2023. U-Haul acquired the 9.81-acre property on Nov. 15.

Plans call for an attractive three-story building featuring more than 90,000 square feet. The store will offer 650-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"Our closest full-service store to Los Lunas is 26 miles away in Albuquerque," said Tom Neill, U-Haul Company of Northern New Mexico president. "Opening a convenient self-move facility with clean, spacious storage options is important to meet customer demand. There is insufficient high-quality storage in Los Lunas and we will change that with a building that will make the city and local residents proud."

The Los Lunas store will become the 15th U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in New Mexico. There are also 109 independent small businesses across the state serving do-it-yourself movers as U-Haul neighborhood dealers.

When the store is completed, customers will have access to truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. The current network of U-Haul dealers in and around Los Lunas will continue to serve the community's moving needs as well.

"Los Lunas is a growing town with a great atmosphere," Neill added. "Housing prices here are reasonable, so the area is attractive. People will always need residential mobility. That's where U-Haul comes in. We look forward to expanding our footprint and the number of families we can serve in Valencia County."

When construction nears completion, Neill will look to hire staff locally to promote job growth within Los Lunas. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

