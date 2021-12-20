Twitch Pinball Superstar Jack Danger Joins Stern Pinball's Game Design Studio

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., announced the hiring of Jack Danger in the role of Game Designer. Jack is best known for being a Twitch and Stern Brand Ambassador. Recently he created his first hit game design, Stern's Jurassic Park Home EditionTM pinball machine.

Stern Pinball, the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines! (PRNewsfoto/Stern Pinball, Inc.)

Jack brings a unique and diverse game design perspective to Stern Pinball. He started his career as an animator. He worked on commercials, music videos, and feature films for almost 20 years prior to launching his own design studio. After borrowing pinball machines to place at his studio, Jack got bit by the pinball bug that transformed his professional career forever.

Through Twitch, Jack transitioned into streaming pinball 7 days a week, launching the official Dead Flip Pinball streaming channel. The Dead Flip Pinball channel pioneered livestream pinball, promoting Jack to Twitch Ambassador status, and creating the official "Pinball" category on the Twitch platform. After a decade of successful pinball reveal streams, hosting of major eSports events, and becoming an official Stern Brand Ambassador, Jack was given an opportunity to design Stern's new Home Edition machine.

"Jack is an incredibly creative and talented designer. He brings tremendous energy, passion, and player skill to the work. We were beyond impressed with his strong leadership skills and the unique perspective he brought to the Jurassic Park Home Edition design. We are very excited to add his talent to our studio and look forward to his design work on future cornerstone machines," said George Gomez, Stern Pinball EVP and Chief Creative Officer.

