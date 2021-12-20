TVB and Ad Council partner with local TV stations to take a stand against drunk driving For 18th Year of Project Roadblock, holiday revelers are reminded to get a safe ride home

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To make travel on the roads safer during the holiday season, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) today announced the 18th annual Project Roadblock initiative, in which local broadcast TV stations donate advertising time and space to support the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Ad Council's "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" PSA campaign.

(PRNewsfoto/The Ad Council New York)

Drinking and driving remains a serious public safety issue. According to NHTSA, there were an estimated 10,142 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2019.

For seventeen years, local broadcast TV stations have participated in Project Roadblock by airing Buzzed Driving Prevention PSAs during the six-day period between December 26 and 31, with a special push at 10 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve. In 2004, Project Roadblock's year of inception, 14,409 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes, making up 39% of fatal crashes. Now that number is at just 28%.

2020's Project Roadblock saw over 60,000 placements of donated on-air, digital sub-channel, online and mobile time and space by over 1,000 TV stations reaching all 50 states, resulting in $7.4 million in donated media over the six-day period. Since Project Roadblock's inaugural year in 2004, TV stations across the nation have donated over $89 million in media to support this effort. To date stations in every state have already pledged their support for Project Roadblock 2021.

"Every day local broadcast TV stations serve their communities with critical information and news; they continue to demonstrate their commitment to safety by participating in Project Roadblock each year," said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. "For the 18th year, TV stations will help spread the message of this lifesaving anti-buzzed driving campaign. Broadcasters across the U.S. are truly raising awareness of the danger of impaired driving."

The PSAs end with the tagline "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving," reminding drivers to find safe ways to get home instead of getting behind the wheel. All PSA distribution and delivery will be donated by Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics and omnichannel campaign activation.

"When you're out drinking during the holidays, it's important to make a plan ahead of time," said Michelle Hillman, Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer. "Local broadcast stations have done an excellent job of spreading that preventative message, and we look forward to another successful year of Project Roadblock."

For more information about Project Roadblock, visit tvb.org/projectroadblock, and follow the campaign online using hashtag #ProjectRoadblock on Facebook and Twitter.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America's local broadcast television industry. Its members include the U.S. television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium's multiple platforms, including on-air, online and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ad Council