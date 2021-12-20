The partnership focuses on the "My TIM" application and expands campaign possibilities, connecting online and offline actions with richer and more attractive experiences for the user.

TIM partners with DigitalReef to create new mobile marketing and advertising channel The partnership focuses on the "My TIM" application and expands campaign possibilities, connecting online and offline actions with richer and more attractive experiences for the user.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM, the leading 4G operator in Brazil, has teamed up with DigitalReef, a global mobile marketing and advertising technology company, to create a new marketing and advertising channel using the "My TIM" application. The application will now send more assertive and personalized push notifications according to the profile of each individual customer.

The technology provided by the partnership with DigitalReef involves SDKs (software development kits), which integrate existing applications into the "My TIM" application. After the user's consent, the application analyzes data such as geolocation information and application usage in order to establish a behavioral profile.

It complies with privacy regulations, including the Brazilian Data Protection Law. Thus, it is possible to suggest services and offers based on the preferences of each individual customer. In addition, unlike traditional SMS offers, the marketing actions now also use banners, GIFs and videos within the application, providing a richer and more attractive experience.

The new model also allows suppliers and partners to run advertising campaigns and suggest their products more effectively. The initiative consolidates TIM's effort to further develop its business by seeking revenue diversification.

The company has been working to expand the number of services offered through partnerships, while utilizing its user base as an asset for new business. Thus, TIM leverages opportunities while adding value to its customer base.

Renato Ciuchini, TIM Brasil's Vice President of Strategy and Transformation stated: "The partnership with DigitalReef reinforces TIM's work on several fronts and in unique strategies. Our mobile marketing initiatives prioritize the customer experience and the customer can count on targeted content and communication, adding value to the service offered by the company".

DigitalReef's platform acts as additional inventory for the TIM Ads platform, increasing the user monetization possibilities. The partnership allows TIM to optimize the entire customer journey by connecting online and offline events. In this way, the company's campaigns can be more assertive, adding greater value to the customer.

TIM's ads now have a wider variety of delivery options. They become more engaging and generate better results by using unique push notifications and messaging with images, videos, surveys, app installs, repeated interactions and advanced media. The result is greater user engagement in the application, less attention dispersion and an even better experience.

The DigitalReef team will also be responsible for acquiring new campaigns and advertisers. "We are very committed to working with TIM to drive their marketing and advertising capabilities even further, maximizing value and enhancing the overall customer experience," DigitalReef CEO Maurizio Angelone said. "Our comprehensive platform will help TIM make the most of this sales channel."

About TIM

"To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom" is TIM's purpose, operating throughout Brazil with telecommunications services focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important movements in the market since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of society's digital transformation, which is in line with its slogan: "Imagine the possibilities."

Since 2015, it has been the leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, connecting even the countryside to enable innovation in agribusiness. It pioneered the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an increasingly inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company is committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices and, for this reason, it is part of important portfolios within the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the S&P/B3 Brazil ESG, the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), being the leading telecommunications operator in consecutive appearances on this list – 14 years.

It is also part of B3's Novo Mercado, recognized at the highest level of corporate governance and was the first telecommunications company accredited by the General Comptroller's Office (CGU) with the "Pro-Ethics" seal and the first operator to obtain the ISO 37.001 certification. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.

About DigitalReef

DigitalReef brings together an internationally experienced executive team of over 100 employees, implementing leading-edge mobile marketing and advertising technologies throughout Latin America. Headquartered in Miami, it operates in ten countries, with offices in major urban centers including São Paulo, Brasília, Mexico City and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit www.DigitalReef.com.

