REVIEWED.COM NAMES WHIRLPOOL BRAND KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY INNOVATIONS BEST OF 2021 Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator and Whirlpool® Electric Double Oven Range with True Convection were selected in Reviewed's 2021 Best of Year Awards

BENTON HARBOR, Mich, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand today announced its recognition in Reviewed's 2021 Best of the Year Awards, which named the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator the Best Traditional Washer of the year and the Whirlpool® Electric Double Oven Range with True Convection the Best Electric Range of the year.

Every day, Care. (PRNewsfoto/Whirlpool Brand)

"We take pride in producing kitchen and laundry appliances that will make a difference in our customers' lives and make caring for their loved ones easier. When we heard that two of our appliances were selected in Reviewed's 2021 Best of Year Awards, we were truly honored," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager at Whirlpool.

As the Reviewed editors lab-tested the latest innovations from Whirlpool brand, they found that both the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator and Whirlpool® Electric Double Oven Range with True Convection are top-notch in functionality and easy to use whether extra space is needed for laundry tasks or delicious, crispy foods are being cooked in the kitchen.

Reviewed editors claim, "If you want a washer that is easy to use, provides a good clean, and has a pole agitator, the Whirlpool WTW8127LC top-loader is a solid choice." Regarding the oven, Reviewed editors noted, "The Whirlpool WGE745C0FS electric range is a knockout across the board. It passed every test we threw at it with flying colors, from boiling water to baking pizza."

Part of the USA TODAY network, Reviewed's 2021 Best of Year Awards showcase products that are independently chosen by the outlet's trusted editors. Of the 2,000+ products they lab-tested this year, the winners are guaranteed to get the job done - whether it's in the kitchen, laundry room or other area of the home.

To learn more about Whirlpool brand's award-winning innovations, visit www.whirlpool.com .

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Brand