Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Strategic Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, Playa), the leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, has promoted Fernando Mulet to Chief Investment Officer.

While maintaining his current property acquisition and project development duties, Mulet is expanding his role to lead The Playa Collection—Playa's in-house membership program debuting later this month. Mulet will also oversee Playa's growing third-party resort management operations and serve as the central point of contact for a growing network of third-party owners that rely on Playa's management. Additionally, Mulet will assume asset management duties, which include oversight of capital investment and project management.

"Fernando has long been an asset to Playa and my executive team," said Bruce Wardinski, chairman and chief executive officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts, "and this next step reflects his tremendous success growing our footprint across Mexico and the Caribbean."

Additional staff changes include the departure of Kevin Froemming, former chief commercial officer and executive vice president. As part of this transition, Dean Sullivan has been promoted to senior vice president and will lead Playa's sales and marketing efforts.

Integral to the success of Playa's consumer direct sales growth, Danny Rose has been elevated to senior vice president with an expanded role of ecommerce, marketing, and advertising oversight.

Eeva Lindroos, who has been responsible for Playa's proven strategy of driving the highest revenue per available room within Playa's competitive set, has been promoted to senior vice president of revenue management & distribution.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to our guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. Playa owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

