InventHelp Inventor Develops Highway Safety Alert (AVZ-1997)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I often see motorists not pulling into the next lane due to vulnerable workers along the shoulders of highways and am aware of wreckers being struck by vehicles," said an inventor from Newaygo, Mich. "This inspired me to develop a safety system that may prevent injuries and deaths."

He developed the patent-pending QUICK WARNING as a reliable, cost-effective and portable device that instantly alerts workers of possible danger. This invention could allow workers to move out of the way to avoid being struck to provide enhanced safety on busy highways. Additionally, it could reduce stress and anxiety while providing workers with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1997, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

