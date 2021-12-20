Gooten Announces $15 Million Capital Raise and Unveils New Leadership; Poised for Significant 2022 Growth Additional funding from Tech Pioneers Fund and new president puts on-demand manufacturing & logistics technology company on the path to expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten , an eCommerce technology company that delivers on-demand manufacturing solutions to global brands and retailers, has raised $15 million in combined primary equity and debt from Tech Pioneers Fund with participation from existing investors KEC Ventures and ff Venture Capital. The company is also announcing the promotion of Maddy Alcala to President of Gooten as the company continues its significant growth path.

Founded in 2015, Gooten operates a smart supply chain for brands looking to optimize their eCommerce business through print-on-demand manufacturing. Now over 100 employees strong, Gooten has processed more than 4 million orders in the last 18 months as it continues to expand its global offering.

"Tech Pioneers Fund is thrilled to back the Gooten team and their vision to completely transform the way companies manufacture and deliver products," said Bob Chicoski, Managing Partner at Tech Pioneers Fund. "Gooten provides merchants and brands with a more sustainable on-demand manufacturing model to help them scale their stores. We believe Gooten has placed itself strategically to benefit from the current supply chain challenges within retail channels and continued explosive growth throughout the ecommerce landscape."

In Alcala's new role as President, she will oversee the entirety of Gooten's merchant and retail-facing business unit, including marketing and sales. Prior to Gooten, she worked in Corporate Strategy & Development at BlackRock where she supported the Global Executive Committee on the creation of strategic business growth plans and executing enterprise M&A transactions.

"We are thrilled to have Maddy lead Gooten into 2022 as she has extensive expertise and experience as on-demand eCommerce has continued to mature," said Brian Rainey, CEO of Gooten. "She is perfectly positioned to lead our merchant & retail division across all growth initiatives as we support tens of thousands of eCommerce businesses and continue to expand services in the enterprise retail market."

In addition to her focus on sales and revenue growth, Alcala is responsible for developing the company vision, strategy, and plans for execution across the executive team.

"At Gooten, we believe sellers should be experts on selling, not deciding how, when, and where products are made. The brands we work with are eager for innovative, disruptive technology solutions and I am excited to spearhead the on-demand industry transformation, particularly as supply chain issues continue to plague retail and manufacturing channels," said Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten. "I am honored to step into this new role as we continue to make our clients successful in this new age of eCommerce by eliminating inventory waste and reducing over-production."

About Gooten

Gooten's proprietary software and analytics automates how, when, and where products get made, taking the guesswork out of production and fulfillment so that brands can focus on doing what they do best -- selling and growing. Gooten works with eCommerce businesses, retailers, and global merchandising companies to reduce or eliminate their inventory positions while giving them the ability to rely on on-demand, high-quality, scaled production wherever they need it. Gooten's network of strategic manufacturing partners, all best-in-class specialists in the products they produce, ensures that brands are confident in the quality products their customers receive, every time. Founded in 2015, Gooten is headquartered in New York City with a globally distributed team across North America, Europe, and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.gooten.com

For more information, contact Pitch PR/Ann Noder, Ann@pitchpublicrelations.com , 480.263.1557.

