CONSUMERS EXPECT IN-STORE CANNABIS DISPENSARY SHOPPING TO EQUAL TRADITIONAL RETAIL EXPERIENCES ACCORDING TO URBN LEAF HARRIS POLL 36% want clean stores; 32% say variety of THC percentage options and 31% say educated sales associates are important

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2021 legal cannabis industry sales nearing $31 billion, and the challenges presented by a growing cannabis black market, most Americans (76%) said they expect in-store cannabis dispensary shopping to equal traditional retail store experiences, according to a recent Harris Poll online survey commissioned by Urbn Leaf, California's premier cannabis retailer. Thirty-six percent say a clean store environment is one of the most important factors for a positive shopping experience; 32% want a variety of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) percentage options, and 31% want educated sales associates.

"Consumers are demanding a new industry standard for cannabis retail, especially in light of the black market in California, which has no regulatory oversight or seed to sale tracking for quality control, presenting a huge risk to consumers with no transparency to growing or manufacturing processes of what they are ingesting," said Ed Schmults, CEO of Urbn Leaf. "As an example, in a recent test in Monterey County in California, of 55 random samples of illegal cannabis pulled from across the county, 84% of products failed official laboratory testing due to contamination. We must exceed customer expectations and offer reputable and licensed retail experiences, Urbn Leaf already has a number of clear retail initiatives in place that provide a best-in-class experience with more to come in 2022."

Urbn Leaf expanded its modern product displays making it easy for store guests to explore product options and continues to host staff training and education supporting curating personal shopping experiences. It uses CanPay, a cashless phone app checkout linking to consumer banking information that eliminates trips to the ATM and an online ordering eCommerce platform for skipping lines and fast pick-up. Free delivery is available with a minimum $50 purchase at select delivery stores.

This year was a record year for Urbn Leaf as more consumers exhibit an openness to experience cannabis for everyday use. Urbn Leaf has seven retail locations in San Diego, San Ysidro, La Mesa, Vista, Grover Beach, Seaside and San Jose.

In 2022, Urbn Leaf becomes part of StateHouse Holdings, a business combination of Harborside, a California vertical marijuana operator and Loudpack, a cultivator, processor, and distributor of four cannabis brands based in Los Angeles. StateHouse will be one of the largest marijuana operators in California, with 15 retail locations and 230,000 square feet of greenhouse cultivation space. Locations include expected openings in the next 12 months with all being converted/rebranded to Urbn Leaf stores except for the Harborside store in Oakland.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Urbn Leaf from December 2-6, 2021, among 2,058 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact www.urbnleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Urbn Leaf