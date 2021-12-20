ALLIANZ TRAVEL INSURANCE WINS BEST INSURANCE PROVIDER AT TRAVEL WEEKLY'S 2021 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA, a leading travel insurance and assistance company, won Best Insurance Provider during Travel Weekly's 19th annual Readers' Choice Awards, held at the Conrad New York on December 16. Travel Weekly, considered the most influential business publication in the travel trade industry, honors the best in travel at its annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Left to Right: Richard Aquino, Vice President, Sales, Allianz Partners, Arnie Weissman, Travel Weekly Editor-in-Chief, and Tom Trotta, Vice President, Sales & Partnerships, Allianz Partners at the 2021 Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards, held December 16 at the Conrad New York.

Six years ago, the Best Insurance Provider category was added to the Readers' Choice Awards and Allianz has won the category every year. The company was preferred over five other finalists by a majority vote of travel professionals and readers of Travel Weekly in the Travel Insurance category. The 2021 awards program highlighted winners ranging from hotels and destinations to airlines and cruise lines.

Travel Weekly's readers are invited to choose the suppliers who have led the way in products and service during the past year. An open-ballot phase of voting is conducted where readers are asked to write in the names of companies, they believe are outstanding in any of 79 categories. The leading vote recipients are identified as finalists, and then a second round of voting on the finalists takes place.

"It's an honor to be awarded the Best Insurance Provider for the sixth year in a row at the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards," said Richard Aquino, Vice President and Head of Sales at Allianz Partners USA. "Our goal has and will always be to provide industry-leading innovation and a high level of service to our customers now and for years to come."

A complete list of Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Award Winners can be found at: https://www.travelweekly.com/Readers-Choice/2021/The-list-of-winners-of-the-2021-Readers-Choice-Awards.

Allianz offers travel insurance through leading travel agents, online travel agencies, directly to consumers and through most major U.S. airlines. For more information on Allianz and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts.

