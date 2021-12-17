SchoolPass Announces Growth Investment from Level Equity

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolPass, a premier provider of K-12 attendance automation and campus movement software solutions, announced the closing of a significant round of funding by Level Equity. This funding will allow SchoolPass to accelerate its product innovation and to further invest in customer success.

SchoolPass

"SchoolPass has become mission-critical for schools, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We founded SchoolPass with a mission to modernize K-12 campus safety and wellness to cope with modern-day demands," said Mark Ruiters, Founder & CEO of SchoolPass. "This round of investment will allow us to continue our quest to build industry-defining solutions for schools. An estimated 11 million students in the U.S. are at educational/safety risk every day due to inadequate arrival, attendance, and dismissal management. Our platform is used in more than 42 states (U.S. and Canada), and has become mission-critical for school administrators, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. We partnered with Level Equity because of their founder-friendly approach to company growth, depth of experience, and their long-term conviction in SchoolPass".

The company's award winning SchoolPass™ platform allows schools to manage the movement of people (students, staff, faculty, parents, and visitors) and vehicles on/off campus. Access to campus is verified and exceptions are instantly reported using wellness/COVID-19 requirements, student schedules, daily attendance changes, and AI-based vehicle screening rules. The robust platform also automates the chaotic afternoon dismissal process of students across all modes (buses, carlines, walkers, activities, and events), making the process 50% faster and safer while instantly accounting for everyone on campus, especially during an emergency.

SchoolPass has corporate partnerships with leading Student Information System companies such as Blackbaud™, PowerSchool™, Community Brands (Senior Systems™), Veracross™, and others to enable direct 2-way data integration to eliminate manual work for schools.

"Mark and the team at SchoolPass have built a unique platform that allows K-12 schools to go from a reactive, manual, error prone paper-based process to a proactive campus-wide cloud solution, and in doing so drastically increases campus safety and efficiency," said George McCulloch, Partner and Co-Founder at Level Equity. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them on their journey."

About SchoolPass, Inc.

Based in Gaithersburg, MD, SchoolPass is a K-12 platform that helps schools manage attendance, campus movement, and campus wellness, in the cloud. Schools can consolidate and modernize the arrival, screening, and departure of students, staff, faculty, parents, and visitors in one place, while enabling schools to more quickly and accurately account for everyone on campus throughout the school day, especially during an emergency. For more information, visit www.schoolpass.com and join us on LinkedIn.

About Level Equity

Based in New York, NY, and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital and has made over 85 investments since inception. For more information, visit www.levelequity.com.

Press Contact:

Amy Holland

amy.holland@schoolpass.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SchoolPass