OJAI VALLEY INN ANNOUNCES FIRST ROUND OF CHEF DINNERS AT THE FARMHOUSE FOR 2022 Following a Landmark Year at The Farmhouse in 2021, Ojai Valley Inn Introduces World-Class Guest Chef Series in Collaboration with Chefs from California to Paris

OJAI, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Southern California resort, Ojai Valley Inn, today announces the next season of its highly anticipated Guest Chef Series at The Farmhouse, featuring some of the industry's top chefs from around the world. On the heels of a year that further established Ojai Valley Inn's Farmhouse as an epicenter for world-class collaborations and a haven for Michelin and James Beard awarded chefs, the property releases a 2021 culinary retrospective video alongside the first glimpse of its 2022 lineup.

"These dinners are incredibly special for our team, as we treasure The Farmhouse's platform for celebrating both revered and rising talent in food and wine," said Ben Kephart, General Manager of Ojai Valley Inn. "It is an honor to welcome back some of our favorite collaborators and introduce Ojai to some of the future legends of the culinary world."

Each collaboration has been thoughtfully selected and born out of a mutual appreciation for showcasing Ojai's abundance and inspired cooking techniques. The first round of 2022 partners include--

Justin Cogley ( January 26 , 6:30 p.m. ): Executive Chef at L'Auberge Carmel's Aubergine in Carmel -by-the-Sea, Cogley is renowned for his unique approach to presenting ingredients in their purest form. He has been recognized for his work by Food & Wine (Best New Chef) and The Michelin Guide, as well as earning the prestigious title of Grand Chef Relais & Châteaux. At The Farmhouse, Cogley will offer a multi-course dinner reminiscent of his Michelin-starred restaurant.

Nancy Silverton & Dr. Steven Gundry ( February 5 , 6:30 p.m. ): James Beard Award and Michelin-recognized Chef Nancy Silverton of Mozza Group—and The Farmhouse's culinary ambassador— is teaming up with cardiac surgeon and dietary expert Dr. Steven Gundry to prepare a multi-course wellness dinner guided by his health principles and highlighting the complexity of the human digestive system.

Mark and Alison Sullivan , Carlton McCoy , Naoko and Maya Dalla Valle ( February 19 , 6:30 p.m.): Esteemed and Michelin-recognized Chefs Mark and Alison Sullivan will showcase a menu to preview their new Tahoe City restaurant Savoie. The culinary couple pays homage to the Sierra Nevada Mountain Region and the Savoie mountainous region in the French Alps. Master Sommelier and Heitz Cellar CEO Carlton McCoy will team up with Dalla Valle Vineyards mother-daughter duo Naoko and Maya Dalla Valle for wine pairings that celebrate Northern California food and wine.

Ryan Hardy ( March 4 , 6:30 p.m. ): The renowned chef of lively NYC restaurant Charlie Bird , Hardy will offer an Italian-inspired, American-executed multi-course dinner with wine pairings that is serious in approach and relaxed in execution.

Matthew Kammerer : ( March 7 , 6:30 p.m. ): The rising chef recently recognized by The Michelin Guide and James Beard Foundation, Kammerer cultivates as much food from The Harbor House Inn's land and tidepools in Elk, California . At The Farmhouse, he will deliver a multi-course dinner reflective of the two-star Michelin experience at Harbor House Inn.

William Bradley ( March 13 , 6:30 p.m. ): The Chef-Director at two-star Michelin restaurant Addison in San Diego , Bradley will showcase the beauty of California cuisine with a dinner that celebrates regional ingredients and techniques.

Nancy Silverton & Friends BBQ ( June 4 , 1:30 p.m. ): Hosted by Farmhouse culinary ambassador Nancy Silverton , guest chefs Kevin Bludso (Bludso's Bar & Que), Erik Black (Ugly Drum), Nick Priedite (Priedite BBQ), Bruce Aidells (Aidells Sausage), Nancy Oakes (Boulevard), and Jenee Kim (Parks BBQ) will showcase the diversity of barbecue styles during this afternoon event with BBQ-themed beverages and tastings at this festival-style event.

Thomas Graham ( July 29 , 6:30 p.m. ): Offering his first-ever dinner in the United States , Graham will debut an approachable, ingredient-focused cuisine reminiscent of his menu at Le Mermoz in the chic Élysée neighborhood of Paris with a multi-course dinner and wine pairings.

Since its debut in 2019, The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn has brought world-class epicurean experiences to Southern California that encompass intimate lunches and dinners, culinary and master classes, and thought-provoking seminars—each one featuring a leader in their field. The setting of The Farmhouse is just as striking. Nationally acclaimed architect Howard Backen with Backen Gillam Architects in Napa Valley created a timeless natural aesthetic across a series of distinctive spaces that include The Kitchen, The Library, The Lawn, and The Great Room, as well as a path of sun-splashed nooks dotted with ancient native olive trees, an organic chef's garden, spectacular two-story alfresco fireplace and a 100-year-old oak tree.

For more information and to book 2022 Guest Chef Dinners, please visit farmhouseojai.com.

