InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Holster (BMA-5694)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son is training to be a police officer and I am concerned for his safety," said an inventor from East Bridgewater, Mass. "This inspired me to develop a holster that would only allow a weapon to be drawn and used by its owner for enhanced safety."

He developed the patent-pending FINGER PRINT HOLSTER to offer individuals enhanced security and safety by ensuring that the weapon could only be drawn by its owner. This could eliminate the risk of a criminal taking a police officer's gun as well as preventing unauthorized access to firearms, especially by children. It could protect homeowners against burglars, allowing only them to use their own weapon. It also enables store owners to safely keep firearms under the counter for protection. This may reduce injuries and fatalities. Additionally, this invention would be easy to use, convenient and practical.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5694, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

