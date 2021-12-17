Free App Delivers the Widest Breadth of Experiences and Entertainment Tailored for Each User Based on Individual Interests

Go Disco Launches Interest-Based Experience Discovery App on the Apple App Store Free App Delivers the Widest Breadth of Experiences and Entertainment Tailored for Each User Based on Individual Interests

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today on iOS App store, Go Disco has announced the launch of a discovery app designed to help individuals find cool things to do in their area, curated to their personal interests. Go Disco is committed to helping people put down their phone and connect in the real world through unique experiences.

Combining thorough research, data science, and patent-pending technology, Go Disco delivers more personalized experiences than any other platform. Go Disco provides users with suggested activities, allowing them to easily make plans tailored to them – no matter if they are a planner or a procrastinator.

"Physical and social connections can improve overall mental health. We created Go Disco to help bring people together more in real life," said Sean Conrad, Go Disco Co-founder and CEO.

"We provide users with curated experiences that we know they will love and enjoy and streamline the process of finding experiences and activities all in one app.

With easily accessible real-time experiences and utility integrations, Go Disco saves users the trouble and complexity of juggling different services to make plans.

Born out of the strong conviction and research that real-world connections have a positive impact on mental health, Go Disco is dedicated to utilizing data science and innovative technology to create opportunities for enriching experiences that foster connection and joy.

Go Disco is now available to users in Los Angeles with more destinations to come!

For more information: www.letsgodisco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Go Disco