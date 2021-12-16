uniFLOW Online Earns a BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution from Keypoint Intelligence for Fourth Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For enabling organizations to track and control print, scan and copy activity from different environments through a single platform in the cloud, uniFLOW Online earned a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution from Keypoint Intelligence. This marks the fourth consecutive year in which uniFLOW Online has been recognized. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, saw uniFLOW Online recognized as "one of the most impressive solutions evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence during the previous 12-month test cycle."1 Among the attributes cited for uniFLOW Online was its support for hybrid work environments, access control and data protection capabilities, its portfolio of capture features, and strong integration with cloud services.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)

Through uniFLOW Online, businesses can utilize a comprehensive collection of output management features while benefitting from the ability to employ the Secure Printing feature and device authentication. The solution makes it easier for users to be productive at home and in the office when printing and scanning, providing a consistent user interface across its print environment. Over the last year, uniFLOW Online has been updated and enhanced to work with additional cloud solutions and enable workers to automate scanning process while offering strong security measures.

BLI Software Picks, which acknowledge products, capabilities or technologies that Keypoint Intelligence analysts deem to advance the industry forward in a meaningful way, are based in part on evaluations of attributes such as features, usability and value. Each product that passes the Keypoint Intelligence lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as BLI Pick contenders.

"For the fourth time in as many years, Canon uniFLOW Online is taking home a BLI Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution," said Lee Davis, Keypoint Intelligence's associate director of software/scanners. "The solution's continued success shouldn't come as a surprise, as Canon has been continually upgrading and improving the solution, ensuring that customers have access to the latest and greatest output management capabilities available.

"In recent updates, Canon has added enhanced access control and scan/workflow functionality to protect sensitive data and optimize workflows where paper documents intersect with digital business process," Davis added.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers,' channels,' and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Document Imaging Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its Keypoint Intelligence lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

1 Keypoint Intelligence press release

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.