Paymerang Uses Amazon Web Services to Deliver World-Class Finance Automation Solutions

Paymerang is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower mid-market businesses to accelerate vendor payment and deliver world-class customer service. To support the rapid growth of the company, Paymerang uses five AWS products for its operations and client services.

Paymerang chose AWS because it simplifies and streamlines many time-consuming administrative processes while elevating existing database operations. The low cost and reputable products made it an easy transition to AWS.

"As Paymerang continues to expand, the company needed a cloud offering that is reliable and flexible enough to keep up with their rapid growth – so they turned to AWS," said Dave Trotter, Director of SMB Sales at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Using AWS's proven global infrastructure and database, analytics, contact center, and security capabilities, Paymerang has the ability to grow and scale their businesses while accelerating innovation in their payment automation solutions."

As a part of ongoing maturity and sophistication in the AP Automation space, Paymerang has made significant investment in migrating relational data storage to Amazon Aurora. Amazon Aurora enables Paymerang to leverage an enterprise class database technology with multi-region capabilities to read replicas, and automate crash recovery at a fraction of the cost of a proprietary database system.

"This collaboration proves Paymerang's commitment to being a cloud-first company. We're thrilled to work with AWS, the best in the business, to power the next generation of fintech solutions," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang.

As the company grew, it realized the importance of using a premiere contact center solution with flagship application integration. Amazon Connect has streamlined payment operations by reducing the number of unique phone numbers while also greatly improving the quality of calls. Since implementation, Paymerang has seamlessly integrated the rich data generated from Amazon Connect and Contact Lens directly into their enterprise data lake. This creates advanced dashboards that quickly show supervisors how efficient the operations teams are performing.

Paymerang is leveraging Amazon Cognito to integrate with their authentication and authorization systems to identify users in the system, authorize approved actions those users can execute based on their role, and integrate with fine-grained access controls using AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM). Amazon Cognito provides the peace of mind for Paymerang to know they have the army of security engineers at AWS on their side, allowing them to reallocate resources to building client-facing features.

Paymerang generates rich data, and when exploring various analytics and reporting tools on the market, it was clear that the best tool at the best cost was Amazon QuickSight. The seamless integration between Amazon QuickSight and Paymerang created immediate time and cost savings. Amazon QuickSight has quickly become the primary report technology of choice, and Paymerang is already working to embed Amazon QuickSight dashboard capabilities into their products using Amazon QuickSight Q and embedded analytics.

About Paymerang:

Paymerang provides streamlined invoice and payment automation solutions that bring Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's solutions save AP departments hundreds of hours annually, enhance visibility, increase accuracy, improve efficiency, and earn rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at: https://www.paymerang.com/ .

