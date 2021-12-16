Launching the world's first all-in-one medical and welfare VR platform JOLLYGOOD+ Providing to medical and welfare facilities for training medical professionals, for mental care and employment support of patients

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. ("Jolly Good") will begin providing JOLLYGOOD+, an all-in-one medical and welfare VR platform that integrates medical education VR for medical staff training, nursing care training VR, social skills training (SST) VR, and recreational VR.

The JOLLYGOOD+ all-in-one medical and welfare VR platform

Created using Jolly Good's unique methods, JOLLYGOOD+ is an all-in-one VR platform specializing in digital health that allows users to experience VR content from the perspective of the people involved: anytime, anywhere, again and again. JOLLYGOOD+ includes all the VR categories necessary for medical and welfare field, such as medical VR for training professionals, elderly care VR, mental care for people with disabilities and patients, and social skill training for employment support. In addition to clinical training for staff working in the medical and welfare industries, VR training can be provided for a wide range of applications, such as independence support and relaxation for patients.

< Eligible facilities >

Medical institutions (hospitals, clinics), educational facilities (medical university, vocational schools), nursing care and welfare facilities, day care services, disability support facilities (working transition support, after-school day services), home-visit nursing stations, etc.

< Ample content >

With JOLLYGOOD+, users can use more than 500 items of medical and welfare-based content for a monthly fee. These items include medical training VR content produced by Jolly Good in collaboration with medical equipment manufacturers, medical education institutions, and nursing care welfare facilities. Users can use this abundance of content to train and learn about medical needs that are diversifying due to the shortage of human resources and reform of doctors' working styles, as well as learn coordination between medical and welfare professionals in Japan's rapidly aging society. Jolly Good's unique system enables not only individual learning, but also one-to-many learning in a classroom setting.

Background: Diversifying needs in the medical and welfare industry

In recent years, with the tightening of medical care for infectious diseases and Japan's rapidly aging society, team-based medicine in which staff from multiple disciplines work together has become more important. Legal revisions aimed at task shifts in reform of doctors' working styles as well as promotion of comprehensive community care systems featuring cooperation between local medical and welfare facilities are becoming more prevalent. As the importance of these diverse collaborations has increased, there are no longer any boundaries between educational needs and patient-oriented needs for the use of VR in medical care and welfare.

In response to this situation, Jolly Good realized they needed to evolve to a simpler platform that was easier to use for everyone involved in the medical and welfare field. Thus, the decision was made to provide JOLLYGOOD+ as a VR platform that integrates all genres of medical care and welfare.

VR multi-seminar system

With the corporate plan for JOLLYGOOD+, one-to-many VR seminars can easily be held by synchronizing the tablet application for instructors with the VR goggles for participants. The VR goggles can be operated and monitored simultaneously not only for in-person group seminars, but also over remote connections via online conferencing systems.

For more details and applications for JOLLYGOOD+: https://jollygoodplus.com/

About Jolly Good Inc. (https://jollygood.co.jp/)

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and AI-based medical and welfare services that analyze user behavior in the VR space. Using technologies such as VR and AI, the company is accelerating human growth and social rehabilitation in medical education, support for persons with disabilities, treatment of mental illness, as well as developing services to support the evolution of medical care and finding purposes in life, in collaboration with various research institutions and companies.

