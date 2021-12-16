InventHelp Inventor Develops Bible-Themed Table Game for Children and Adults (DLL-3849)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My children and I were thinking of new ways to play together and were coming up with suggestions for different table games," said an inventor from Duncanville, Texas. "This led to an idea about applying our Christian faith to an entertaining and fun activity."

She developed a prototype for FILL HIM WITH GOD'S WORD to afford hours of entertainment, spiritual inspiration and fun for family and friends. At the same time, it provides an exercise in religious education for children and adults alike. Easy to learn and play, it facilitates social interaction and encourages friendly competition. Thus, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion at an affordable price.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

