Hapbee Expands Internationally with Dealership Agreement for Western Australia with Total Recovery

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the innovative wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee headband and blends, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a distribution and product cooperation agreement with Total Recovery ("Total Recovery"), a highly-regarded sports and industrial recovery company based in Perth, Australia.

Total Recovery offers integrated sports recovery products and therapy sessions. The distribution agreement represents Hapbee's first international collaboration in which Total Recovery will incorporate the Company's headbands and blends into their services as well as distribute Hapbee's products in Western Australia.

Total Recovery is currently working with the Western Force Super Rugby team, the premier professional rugby team of Western Australia to install a sports studio, called Total Recovery Corner in their club facility, which will integrate Hapbee headbands and blends into their performance and recovery regimens. Rugby WA, SportWest and Masters Swimming Western Australia are located within the facility, with more Western Australian sporting bodies moving into the premises, enabling Hapbee to showcase its blends to various sports organizations and visiting sports teams.

In addition, Total Recovery is building partnerships and attending races with Triathlon WA, West Australian Marathon Club and Masters Swimming Western Australia to name a few, which will include the use of Hapbee products. Total Recovery is also looking to introduce the Hapbee platform to workplace health and safety businesses that work in mining sites for injury prevention and risk management.

"At Total Recovery, we are excited to integrate Hapbee as an integral part of our holistic approach to recovery and performance," said Kieran Longbottom, Director of Total Recovery. "We will be incorporating the devices and blends into recovery services, selling them on our website and in our studio, as well as working directly with specific user groups within Western Australia to allow as many people to experience the benefits of this amazing technology as possible. With backgrounds in high-level professional sports, namely rugby and Australian rules football, we understand the needs of competitive performers, and are well-positioned to offer our holistic approach that is greatly improved by the addition of Hapbee's technology to our recovery platform."

"We are delighted to partner with Total Recovery and integrate Hapbee with their holistic approach to provide recovery solutions," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "This partnership represents a major milestone for us as it is our first collaboration with an international partner that is based in Australia, helping us bring a better option for personal wellness to customers we might not otherwise reach on our own. We look forward to working with Total Recovery in introducing Hapbee to prominent sports organizations, athletes and businesses in Western Australia."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a unique wearable wellness technology company that helps people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic blends designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

