Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mill Selected For Georgia-Pacific Investment To Grow Tissue And Towel Business

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today announced significant investments, which total more than $500 million, at its Green Bay, Wisconsin, Broadway mill. The investments will greatly enhance the company's retail consumer tissue and towel business.

Green Bay Broadway Facility

More than $500 million will be invested to grow Georgia - Pacific's retail consumer tissue and towel business.

Investments to the Green Bay mill include building a new paper machine using through-air-dried (TAD) technology, as well as adding associated converting equipment and infrastructure. Engineering and related work is beginning immediately, with startup of the new machine scheduled for the first half of 2024.

Approximately 150 jobs will be created to operate the new papermaking complex, in addition to the mill's 850 current employees. The project will have as many as 500 construction and contract-related workers onsite at the mill, fluctuating with project timeline.

"This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who value the quality of our products," said Christian Fischer, Georgia-Pacific president and chief executive officer. "We appreciate the local community, Brown County, state officials and all of our employees' hard work and efforts to continue making our Green Bay Broadway mill more competitive for the long-term."

The improvements will allow expansion of Georgia-Pacific's own premium brands as well as supporting the growth of current and potential customers' premium private label brands.

The Green Bay Broadway mill currently operates seven paper machines and a number of converting operations to make bath tissue, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue for both retail and away-from-home uses. Since 2006, capital investment at all of Georgia-Pacific's Green Bay facilities have totaled more than $700 million.

"This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to Georgia-Pacific's consumer business, our hard-working teams and our current and potential customers," said Fernando Gonzalez, president – Georgia-Pacific Consumer Business. "It also allows us to further leverage the many advantages we have, including our breadth of offerings, excellence in manufacturing operations, commitment to quality and focus on research and development to create products that consumers value."

In Wisconsin, Georgia-Pacific operates seven facilities and employs nearly 2,100 people with total annual compensation and benefits of more than $400 million.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

Green Bay Broadway facility

Georgia-Pacific logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia-Pacific Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia-Pacific)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific