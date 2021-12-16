THE FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES, MRS. MELANIA TRUMP, TO LAUNCH A NEW NFT AND BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY VENTURE

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melania Trump is pleased to announce the Melania Trump non-fungible token (NFT) platform, which will release NFTs in regular intervals exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com. The first NFT, entitled "Melania's Vision" will be available to purchase for a limited period between December 16 and December 31, 2021.

“Melania’s Vision” is the first NFT released on Melania Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) platform. This limited-edition digital artwork is a breathtaking watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon. It embodies Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. Parler is powering the platform.

Mrs. Trump stated, "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community."

"Melania's Vision" is a breathtaking watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. The limited-edition piece of digital artwork will be 1 SOL (approximately $150) and includes an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope.

Mrs. Trump will release NFTs in regular intervals, with a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance scheduled in January 2022, including three elements: digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.

A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collection will assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.

The Melania Trump NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol; and will accept both the SOL cryptocurrency and credit card payments through MoonPay. Parler is powering the platform.

