LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that Shawn P. Millerick, has joined Cetera Wealth Partners. Millerick & Associates, a New Hampshire-based practice with more than $190 million in assets, focuses on retirement income planning and downside risk mitigation strategies that consider both capital preservation and accumulation objectives. Millerick has more than 25 years of experience in financial planning, wealth management and advice and was formerly affiliated with Voya Financial Advisors. Cetera acquired certain assets related to the independent financial planning channel of Voya Financial Advisors in June 2021.

Cetera Welcomes Industry Veteran Shawn Millerick

"We are excited to partner with Cetera, which shares our commitment to growth through the facilitation of an Advice-Centric Experience®," Millerick said. "Cetera's flexible affiliation model, deep expertise in supporting advisors, and long track record of helping financial professionals provide superior service to their clients were among the key factors driving our decision to join the network. In addition, I look forward to reconnecting with many of my former colleagues who have also made the decision to team with Cetera."

"Cetera is the destination of choice for financial professionals looking to expand their practice with an experienced, committed growth partner," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to the network and look forward to helping him deliver a holistic experience to his clients at a time of great change in the financial advice industry."

The Cetera Wealth Partners business is part of the regional model at Cetera, which enables large enterprises to leverage the breadth of Cetera resources while retaining flexibility and choice as independent business owners. Millerick joining Cetera is the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which generated nearly $2.5 billion in third quarter recruiting and is on pace to attract more than $10 billion through recruiting in 2021.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services. 655 W Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

