The Brooks Group's VP of Sales, Josh Winters, has been recognized by the Triad Business Journal as part of their 40 under 40 in business leadership awards. This award was given due to not only his professional accomplishments but also his commitment to civic and philanthropic work.

The Brooks Group's Josh Winters Receives Recognition for Business Leadership The Brooks Group's VP of Sales, Josh Winters, has been recognized by the Triad Business Journal as part of their 40 under 40 in business leadership awards. This award was given due to not only his professional accomplishments but also his commitment to civic and philanthropic work.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Winters and "go-getter" should be next to each other in the dictionary. Josh joined The Brooks Group in 2019 to help build out the company's business development process and was quickly asked to join the leadership team in January 2020 as the Director of Business Development.

The Brooks Group’s VP of Sales, Josh Winters, has been recognized by the Triad Business Journal as part of their 40 under 40 in business leadership awards. This award was given due to not only his professional accomplishments but also his commitment to civic and philanthropic work.

Josh Winters is now the Vice President of Sales at The Brooks Group, where internally he leads the sales team, and externally, he works with business leaders to improve revenue operations to hit key company performance targets. Ask anyone on his team, and they will unanimously say that "he's an excellent boss and great to work with." He empowers people allowing them to crush their goals and then some. You can trust that his open door allows for honesty, transparency, and support.

Prior to his time with The Brooks Group, Josh served in the Marine Corps as an Infantry Leader and completed three tours of duty. From there, he worked with Starmount Forest Country Club as the Director of Marketing where he helped build a sustainable plan that led the club to a 10x increase of members under the age of 40. After those, Josh joined the team at Charles Aris where he was the 2017 Rookie of the Year and worked his way up to Associate Practice Leader in record time.

While Josh is a high achiever, growing up in a missionary family taught him how to use his strengths and drive to make a difference not only professionally, but within the community. Some of his philanthropic achievements include:

Completed over 20 mission trips to Tijuana, Mexico to build homes

Currently participates in Habitat for Humanity Build Days

Junior Achievement Classroom Teaching

Volunteers with multiple veterans with PTSD support groups

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brooks Group