Ascent Receives Partner Recognition from Ford Motor Company at 23rd Annual World Excellence Awards

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, has been recognized as a top-performing supplier at the 23rd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Ascent was named as a winner in the Create Must-Have Products category. This marks the 8th time that Ascent has received World Excellence Award recognition from Ford.

Ascent

Ford's World Excellence Awards recognize companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery. Award categories include Treat Customers Like Family, Turn Around Automotive Operations and Compete Like a Challenger, Create Must-Have Products, Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, plus Gold and Silver Quality awards.

"Ford Motor Company's World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers around the world for helping bring the Ford+ plan to life," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Suppliers like Ascent are key to Ford's continued success as we leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities and enrich customer experiences."

"We are proud to have earned this recognition in providing emergency JIT logistics to Ford, especially with the continued supply chain challenges in 2021," stated Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO for Ascent.

"It is very gratifying to support Ford, protecting production with time-critical, door-to-door air and ground solutions," commented Greg Netter, Sr. VP Sales for Ascent. "We are an integral part of Ford's Supply Chain and greatly respect the trust they place in Ascent," added Greg.

Ascent provides On-Demand mission-critical air and ground expedite solutions for Ford across North America. Ascent's proprietary spot bid technology provides Ford with market-driven pricing on each shipment from several hundred vetted competing carriers and incorporates complete shipment execution from pickup to delivery. Ascent's solutions are uniquely supported by ground expedite and air charter assets to provide coverage during industry peaks.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in revenue and a dedicated team of 950+ industry experts in 21 locations across North America, Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium sized businesses. The company's global reach, deep knowledge and innovative technology platform PEAK uniquely position its team to flawlessly execute in delivering goods worldwide via all modes. Ascent's #1 market share in the demanding domestic ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to handle even the most complex logistics challenges. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter and expedite solutions. The company performs over 250,000 trips through its bid board on an annual basis. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascent