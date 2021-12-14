Warwick adds Mayfair gem to London multi-family portfolio

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group has acquired a historic and rare multi-family building at 13/13a North Audley Street in London's Mayfair district. This purchase follows Warwick's recent acquisition of nine single family houses in Belgravia earlier this year.

North Audley

The Mayfair asset, an unlisted building in a historical preservation area, was purchased in an off-market and privately negotiated transaction directly with the vendor by Warwick's London team.

The purchase of the North Audley Street property is the firm's second purchase in three months targeting core assets in prime locations with value-add potential. Warwick has already commenced design work to optimize the building for long term repositioning.

Located in northern Mayfair between Grosvenor Square and Oxford Street, the majority of the units benefit from outdoor space and have direct views towards Hyde Park.

Warwick is proactively consolidating residential assets across central London under its emerging rental brand with a goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the capital.

Andrew Chrysostomou, UK Senior Managing Director:

This purchase is a strong complement to our portfolio in terms of location and value add optionality. We are now key landlords in both the Mayfair and Belgravia districts of central London.

Kate Richard, Founder and CEO:

The North Audley street asset is rich in Anglo-American history and we look forward to repositioning the asset to capture the increase in rental demand across London under our in-house rental brand.

