Hyve Solutions Qualifies Micron's 7400 E1.S SSDs for Polaris 9219 Platform

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced it has qualified Micron's data center and enterprise-optimized 7400 E1.S SSDs with NVMe for its configurable Polaris 9219 platform.

The Micron® 7400 E1.S SSDs with NVMe utilizes the PCIe Gen4 performance and design flexibility of Hyve's Polaris 9219 system. The solution combines extraordinary performance with the flexibility of supporting workloads from Edge to Cloud making the 7400 E1.S SSDs particularly well-suited for Hyve's configurable, high-volume Polaris 9219 server.

"We designed the E1.S form factor into our systems portfolio because it addresses several pain points for customers, such as flexibility, heat dissipation, optimal performance/power, energy savings through improved thermal cooling capabilities, and rack consolidation through storage per node improvements," said Jay Shenoy, vice president of technology at Hyve. "Our deep and productive relationship with Micron further underscores our obsession to deliver unparalleled innovation."

"Storage architects are rapidly migrating from legacy technologies to PCIe and NVMe SSDs and adopting flash-optimized form factors as they seek a secure platform that maximizes performance to support a broad set of enterprise applications," said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Storage Business Unit. "Pairing the Micron 7400 SSD's PCIe Gen4 performance, density and leading-edge security capabilities with Hyve's innovative, highly flexible Polaris server creates a powerful solution designed for modern edge deployments."

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

