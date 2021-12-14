American Urological Association Names New Assistant Secretary

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Jorge Gutiérrez-Aceves, MD has been named by the Board of Directors as AUA Assistant Secretary for the Americas and the Caribbean. Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves will begin his three-year term as Assistant Secretary on June 1, 2022.

As Assistant Secretary for this distinct geographic region, Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves will be responsible for shaping and executing on the Association's international strategy, programming and activities within North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. By fully leveraging the AUA's global reach, as well as an influence tremendously respected around the world, Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves will also assist in implementing the AUA's International Education Plan and identifying new opportunities with national and multi-national urological societies. Additionally, he will work to further expand relationships with key urologists and other regional strategic partners, take part in the AUA's Annual Meeting and serve as a section editor for the AUA publication, AUANews.

"Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves' impressive knowledge of this region's urologic community, coupled with his leadership experience and ability to further develop the AUA's global footprint and scientific capacity, makes him the ideal candidate for this role," said AUA Secretary, John D. Denstedt, MD. "The Board and I look forward to working with Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves to advance our many international opportunities and collaborations."

An active member of the global urologic community and a member of the AUA since 1994, Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves has been actively engaged with the Association in multiple international activities for more than a decade to include joint educational programing between the AUA, the Confederación Americana de Urología (CAU) and several Urological Associations in Latin-America; programming and chairing of the AUA/CAU Spanish Urology Program during the AUA Annual Meeting; and serving as the Spanish editor of AUANews. Additionally, he served in various leadership positions within Latin America through CAU, where he was part of the Executive Committee before becoming Secretary General. There, he focused his efforts on expanding clinical educational opportunities, an effort he was recognized for via an AUA Presidential Citation in 2014 and the AUA Secretary Commendation for Global Leadership in 2019.

Dr. Gutiérrez-Aceves currently serves as Professor of Urology and Center Director for Endourology and Stone Disease for the Cleveland Clinic Department of Urology. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara School of Medicine; completed his residency at the Western Medical Center, Mexican Institute of Social Security; completed two fellowships in Germany, Freiburg and Hamburg, respectively; and is licensed in the United States. His career accomplishments include more than 100 published papers, book chapters and peer reviewed articles; over 250 lectures and presentations and numerous international honors and awards.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

