Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Celebrates Opening of Caesars Sportsbook

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-person sports betting has come to Charm City.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joins Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy after placing the ceremonial first bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), today hosted Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, former Ravens greats Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas, and former Dunbar High School and NBA star Muggsy Bogues for the unveiling of Caesars Sportsbook. The best-in-class sportsbook offering is now officially accepting in-person wagers on a wide range of sporting events at the new venue and sports fans are invited to come place their bets.

"Today marks the culmination of more than a year of effort to get sports betting up and running here in the State of Maryland," said Governor Hogan. "In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and more, sports betting will also help to keep more dollars in-state and will provide another critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and small businesses."

The new Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Baltimore is a critical element in the transformation of the casino's first level into a highly immersive entertainment environment. The renovation will feature a reconfigured area for table games and The Brew Brothers Tap House, an award-winning dining concept not available anywhere else in Maryland.

In addition to placing wagers at Caesars Sportsbook's main ticket counter on the casino's first level, sports fans can enjoy an unmatched betting experience using 14 self-service betting kiosks located throughout the casino.

"Today's announcement represents one of several major investments being made in South Baltimore," said Mayor Scott. "The sportsbook facility at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will complement the emerging redevelopment of Warner Street into the City's next great entertainment destination. With Topgolf already under construction and the groundbreaking for Paramount coming soon, this area will host hundreds of additional jobs for our residents and provide space for businesses that will expand and diversify our tax base, while creating synergies with the stadium events and connecting to new parks and trails lining the Middle Branch."

Caesars Sportsbook integrates the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, delivering on the Caesars promise of treating every sports bettor like royalty. With every bet placed, bettors earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

"We are pleased to introduce the industry's leading sports wagering brand to Baltimore and Maryland," said Horseshoe Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy. "Caesars Sportsbook offers the best sports wagering experience in markets across America, and now Marylanders will have the opportunity to enjoy all of its many benefits exclusively at Horseshoe Baltimore. As with any type of wager made at Horseshoe Baltimore, bets placed at Caesars Sportsbook count toward unique perks in our Caesars Rewards player loyalty program."

About Horseshoe Baltimore

The south anchor of Baltimore's Southern Gateway Entertainment District, Horseshoe Baltimore, developed by CBAC Borrower, LLC, is located on Russell Street extending the city's tourism footprint. The city-integrated casino is designed to maximize connectivity with existing hospitality operators, neighboring sports venues M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the city's famed Inner Harbor. The casino is home to world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Enjoy Gordon Ramsay's first steakhouse on the East Coast, award-winning Gordon Ramsay Steak. The casino is also home to The Brew Brothers, voted the Best Brewpub in America by Nightclub & Bar magazine, and the Baltimore Marketplace, where guests can take advantage of several exceptional quick-serve dining outlets, including Ben's Chili Bowl, Tony Luke's and Piezzetta. Horseshoe Baltimore's three-level feature bar, 14Forty, official bar of the Baltimore Ravens, raises the nightlife standard within the city, serving drinks around the clock in the center of the casino where guests are always surrounded by 360 degrees of excitement. At Horseshoe Baltimore, guests will find more than 1,800 of the newest, hottest slots, including more than 150 video poker machines with more than 150 table games and a 25-table World Series of Poker-branded poker room amid 122,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino, which opened Aug. 26, 2014, employs more than 1,400 team members. Horseshoe Baltimore is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit HorseshoeBaltimore.com . Find Horseshoe Baltimore on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram . Please play responsibly. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER. All calls are confidential.

