SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VG, DRNA, DVD, and COR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of VG by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VG shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of VG common stock that they hold. If you own VG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vg.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) in connection with the proposed acquisition DRNA by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DRNA shareholders will receive $38.25 in cash for each share of DRNA common stock that they hold. If you own DRNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/drna.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of DVD by Speedway Motorsports, LLC via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DVD shareholders will receive $3.61 in cash for each share of DVD common stock that they hold. If you own DVD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dvd.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by American Tower Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, COR shareholders will receive $170.00 per share in cash for each share of COR common stock that they hold. If you own COR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP