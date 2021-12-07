NASA Administrator Pays Tribute to Senior Advisor Mark Geyer

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on the passing of Mark Geyer, senior advisor to associate administrator Bob Cabana, and former center director at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston:

"Today, we mourn the loss of a giant for human spaceflight and a beloved member of the NASA family: former Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer. I offer my deepest condolences to Mark's wife, Jackie, his three children, and the entire Geyer family.

"Like so many Americans, Mark spent his childhood watching the Gemini and Apollo missions. It inspired him to join NASA. It is difficult to overstate the difference he made. Under Mark's leadership, Johnson Space Center moved the United States into a new era of human space exploration. In fact, more human spaceflight programs were led from Houston during his tenure than ever before.

"That's because Mark personified the American character, believing we should constantly venture farther into the cosmos for the benefit of humanity. It's not an exaggeration to say Mark's legacy will be realized for generations to come at the agency he loved so dearly. When NASA astronauts return to the Moon under Artemis, and ultimately prepares for human missions to Mars, this new generation of explorers and adventurers will be guided by Mark's spirit.

"Mark Geyer shaped history. He strengthened this agency and the bonds of our NASA family. We will miss this champion for exploration and forever be grateful for his service."

For more information about Geyer's NASA career, and his agency biography, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/3lLf70S

