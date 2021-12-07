Mimecast Integrates with Secureworks Taegis XDR to Better Protect Email from Threat Actors, Securing Customers' Communications and Data

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the availability of Mimecast® for Secureworks® Taegis™ XDR. Mimecast's extensible architecture is now integrated into Taegis™ XDR, which combines threat intelligence across cloud, network, and endpoints to detect threats. The integration is engineered to provide actionable insights and a single console for investigating and rapidly responding in an automated fashion.

"Business email compromise is a leading avenue for threat actors attempting to breach an organization," said Steve Fulton, senior vice president of product management at Secureworks. "Our integration with Mimecast provides insights into whether email has been compromised or presents a potential risk. Together with Taegis XDR's telemetry gathered from cloud, networks, and endpoints, and its advanced analytics, we can quickly prioritize the right alerts for rapid response. This maximizes our customers' investments in Mimecast and provides the rapid detection and response capabilities that keep customers safe."

The FBI reports that email compromise in 2020 rose to $1.85 billion in reported losses in the U.S. alone. Email is a primary target for threat actors, and a front door for organizational data that must be protected. It is critical that email security data is correlated with other data sources to provide security teams with a comprehensive view of their threat landscape. By centralizing threat data from email, endpoint, network and cloud into a scalable data lake, joint customers can take advantage of the Taegis XDR advanced search query language to better thwart threat actor intent and behavior. This leads to smarter investigations and faster remediation times, two essential components to improving cyber resilience.

"Recent Mimecast research shows that 70% of organizations surveyed expect their business to be harmed by an email-borne attack," said Jules Martin, vice president of ecosystems & alliances. "It's hard to keep up with the onslaught of attacks by threat actors, and security teams are under constant pressure. One way to bridge the gap is to leverage the massive amount of data email systems hold. Our integration with Secureworks helps allow joint customers to easily tap into all this data to proactively enhance visibility and stay one step ahead."

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions. To learn more, visit: Taegis XDR, Cloud-Based Security for Extended Detection and Response | Secureworks.

