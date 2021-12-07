Creator of COVID-19 and Global Molecular Testing Products Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Launches Retail Investor and Perks Program with TiiCKER

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company that develops and manufactures state-of-the-art diagnostics technology used in over 50 countries, announced a partnership with TiiCKER™; a consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to increase its connection to retail investors. Co-Diagnostics is teaming with TiiCKER to reach new and existing investors, verify its shareholders and stock perks, and connect with retail investors interested in learning more about their world-class testing services and technology via www.TiiCKER.com/CODX.

"We have a great technology and growth story to tell, but it was previously impossible for us to reach retail investors let alone verify their ownership to engage shareholders and reward their loyalty," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "With the TiiCKER platform and app, we can now connect with retail investors directly, grow our awareness among this long-term and loyal audience, and show them how much we appreciate their support."

TiiCKER has created a new industry – direct-to-shareholder marketing – by partnering with innovative public companies and major brands to build and grow the first shareholder loyalty and engagement platform.

"Retail investors are looking to discover new ideas and compelling stocks, and shareholders, like everyday consumers, want to be rewarded for their loyalty," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Co-Diagnostics rightly values this investor audience and its scale – 130 million individual investors in the U.S. alone – as an untapped audience as it looks to grow the CODX profile to match its track record of performance. Likewise, their B2B business model, but highly relevant technology helping people in over 50 countries battle disease and diagnosis genetic markers is an ideal fit for TiiCKER and our ability to reach retail investors."

Investors who register and validate their ownership on TiiCKER can qualify for branded CODX apparel, including a premium cotton blend hoodie, sport wick polo and baseball hat. To view the CODX Shareholder Store™ or to claim stock perks, please visit tiicker.com/CODX.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the companies and brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

Media Contact:

Devon Bradley

dbradley@TiiCKER.com

(517) 474-1573

Founded in 2019, TiiCKER invented direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. (PRNewsfoto/TiiCKER)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics, Inc.