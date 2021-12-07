Court Approves Entry into Exit Financing Commitment Letters and Sets Date for Confirmation Plan Hearing

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that today it, together with its subsidiaries that are debtors (collectively, the "Debtors") in the Company's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, received approval from the Bankruptcy Court to enter into the equity and debt exit financing commitment letters, subscription agreement and ancillary documents related thereto, with respect to the joint financing proposal from lenders under Tranche 2 of the Company's DIP financing facility, certain existing creditors and new money investors (the "Alliance Proposal"). The Alliance Proposal includes the support of our strategic partner Delta Air Lines and a solid group of long-term Mexican investors so as to comply with foreign ownership requirements.

The Debtors anticipate launching solicitation on the Plan following entry of the order approving the Disclosure Statement. The Bankruptcy Court set a confirmation hearing on the Plan for January 18, 2022.

The foregoing represents a key milestone in the Company's restructuring process. Aeroméxico will continue working with all of its key stakeholders to obtain Court approval of and continues to work to emerge from Chapter 11 as expeditiously as possible.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.