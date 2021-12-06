Senstar Technologies to Present at Imperial Capital Security Conference on December 15, 2021

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SNT), a world leader in video management and perimeter intrusion detection solutions, today announced that management will present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The conference will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay located at 111 East 48th Street in New York City. Participating from Senstar Technologies are Dror Sharon, CEO, and Fabien Haubert, Senstar's Managing Director. The Company will host one-on-one meetings and a group presentation in Empire II at 10:00 am ET on December 15th.

For more information about the event or to register, please visit the website at imperialcapital-SIC.com.

About Senstar Technologies Ltd.

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , corrections , and energy markets.

For more information:

Senstar Technologies Ltd.

Doron Kerbel, Adv.

V.P. General Counsel & Company Secretary

+972-3-5391500

doron.kerbel@senstar.com

IR Contact:

Brett Mass

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

+1-646-536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

