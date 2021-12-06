Girls in Tech Launches News On-Demand Educational Content Platform

"The Girls in Tech Academy" Promotes Upskilling Across a Variety of Disciplines to Give Women a Competitive Edge in the Tech Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit working to eliminate the gender gap in tech, today launched "The Girls in Tech Academy," a new digital learning platform to provide accessible learning and development opportunities to Girls in Tech members. The new on-demand educational content platform will feature trending business and STEM related topics such as machine learning, data science, digital marketing, tech infrastructure, and more. Currently, the platform is kicking off with a premiere design thinking course.

"The Girls in Tech Academy is an important next step in our mission of closing the gender gap in tech," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. "We aim to empower our members with the knowledge needed to be competitive in the male-dominated tech industry. Our curriculum has been strategically crafted to teach women new ways of assessing situations, looking at problems, and ultimately developing solutions. This is knowledge that will transcend the technology industry and be applicable to countless real-world interactions in the workplace and beyond."

According to the Women in the Workplace 2020 study conducted by McKinsey & Company and Leanin.org, for every 100 men promoted to manager, only 85 women were promoted—and this gap was even larger for some women as only 58 Black women and 71 Latinas were promoted. As a result, women remained significantly outnumbered in entry-level management at the beginning of 2020, holding just 38 percent of manager-level positions, while men held 62 percent. The Girls in Tech Academy is designed to tackle this specific gender gap in the industry by promoting upskilling across a variety of disciplines in order to give women a competitive edge in the workforce.

Curriculum for the first Girls in Tech Academy course is designed by Girls in Tech in partnership with KERTIS and will debut with a five-part course that focuses on asking better questions in design thinking. The goal of this course is to help members better understand the design thinking stages, theoretically and in practice, when they are presented as contextualized case studies and real-life practices.

After this course, members will be able to do the following:

Speak from a place of knowledge about the particular design thinking stages

Understand how these abstract concepts meet real-world practice

Ask better, more empathetic questions when engaged in any type of interviewing practice from a design thinking perspective

Strategize and create an effective interview situation that will produce the best results for projects

For more information, and to enroll in The Girls in Tech Academy, visit https://girlsintech.org/academy/ .

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

For more information, visit www.GirlsInTech.org or follow on Instagram and LinkedIn .

