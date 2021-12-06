AMETEK Appoints Christoph Maetzig Vice President and General Manager, Ultra Precision Technologies Division; Bruce Wilson To Retire Following 22 Years Of Service

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Dr. Christoph Maetzig as Vice President and General Manager, AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies division. Chris will be replacing Bruce Wilson, Senior Vice President, Ultra Precision Technologies division, who announced his intention to retire following his 22-year tenure with the company.

"We are pleased Chris will be taking on this important leadership role with the company," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Chris' deep industry knowledge, focus on innovation, and proven leadership experience will serve him well in this new role."

"I want to thank Bruce for his dedication to AMETEK and his strong leadership over the last two decades," added Mr. Zapico. "He has been critical to the success of our company and the growth of our Ultra Precision Technologies division. We wish Bruce and his family all the best on his retirement."

Dr. Maetzig joined AMETEK in 2016 as Business Unit Manager for SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH. Prior, he led various microscopy businesses at Leica Microsystems and worked for German technology group Heraeus as a Division Manager.

Dr. Maetzig obtained his doctorate from the Institute for Microtechnology, University of Hanover, Germany, and earned his Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin. He also holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hanover, Germany.

This leadership change will go into effect January 1, 2022, with Mr. Wilson remaining with AMETEK in a consulting capacity until May 2022.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

