NETA Opens 3rd Retail Store in Franklin, MA

FRANKLIN, Mass., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Treatment Access (NETA) announced today that the cannabis company will be formally opening its 3rd retail store in Franklin, MA on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. The 10,000 square foot space, which includes retail, warehouse, and offices, is located at 162 Grove St. Franklin is also home to NETA's cultivation and processing facility and the company's headquarters, both located on Forge Parkway.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at noon with local and state officials and the grand opening event will take place on Saturday, December 4th. We look forward to the Franklin community joining us for our celebration.

NETA has hired more than 60 employees for the new store, which will offer the same high-quality products that the company provides at its other two locations, in Brookline and Northampton. The Franklin store will be open Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT. The new site provides over 100 parking spaces for patients and customers.

For the first 30 days of operation, it will be reserve ahead only for patients and customers and after that point NETA will offer in-person as well as reserve ahead options.

NETA is a division of the privately held, multi-state cannabis company Parallel and a leading cannabis operator in Massachusetts, being among the first to offer medical and adult-use cannabis to patients and customers in the state.

This announcement follows NETA's launch of adult use delivery in partnership with Your Green Package, a majority women and Black owned social equity licensee, and is one of the first companies to deliver cannabis in the state.

"We want to thank the Cannabis Control Commission for its continuing support of the cannabis industry. We are thrilled to be able to offer patients and customers in the greater Franklin area easy access to us. We want to thank the Franklin community and its town leaders for welcoming us so warmly," said Brad Doyle, NETA President. "Route 495 makes it convenient to reach us using either the Route 140 or King Street exits."

Patients and customers will be able to purchase a variety of premium flower and pre-rolls, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates and more, from an array of Parallel's top-quality brands.

ABOUT NETA

New England Treatment Access (NETA) (www.netacare.org), a division of the privately held, multi-state cannabis company Parallel, is the leading vertically integrated cannabis company in Massachusetts. Founded by industry pioneers whose roots in regulated cannabis date to 2009, NETA's licenses encompass medical and adult-use retail operations in Brookline and Northampton and soon to be opened in Franklin with cultivation and processing facilities also in Franklin. Across the organization, NETA employs 550 individuals and produces more than 435 unique SKUs. NETA conducted the first legal adult use sale of cannabis east of the Mississippi in 2018 and has provided cutting edge therapies and best in class services to our customers in Massachusetts since 2015.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parallel