Panera Unveils "Ugly" Holiday Cup Collection And Announces Unlimited Coffee Club Now Available For Gifting Panera and TikTok Star Emily Zugay Come Together to Create a Cup Collection that Reminds Us That It's What's on The Inside That Matters Most This Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, ugly holiday sweaters. Today Panera unveils its 2021 Holiday Cup Collection – but this year, there's a twist. In partnership with viral TikTok star, Emily Zugay, Panera is introducing a line of ugly holiday cups that are designed to bring laughter and cheer to guests nationwide. While this time of year generally means beautifully designed holiday packaging, Panera wants to remind us all that it's what's on the inside—the gift of unlimited, premium Panera coffee—that matters most.

This year, Panera's industry-disrupting unlimited coffee club is available for gifting in two- and three-month packages for that special someone on your list. In celebration, Panera worked with Emily Zugay, the comedic social media personality and "graphic designer" to create this one-of-a-kind holiday collection showing it's really what's on the inside of the cup that counts. Emily Zugay has created four different satirical holiday cup designs to get Panera coffee drinkers in the holiday spirit this year. The limited Panera Ugly Holiday Cup Collection will be available as reusable cups to help consumers to sip on their holiday coffee, hot or iced, all-season long.

Consumers can enter for a chance to get their hands on a set of the limited run of Panera's reusable "Ugly Holiday Cups" for free at PaneraUglyHolidayCups.com from December 2, 2021 through December 6, 2021.*

"We're so excited to do something different from the rest this year with our 2021 Ugly Holiday Cup Collection launch in collaboration with TikTok sensation, Emily Zugay" said Eduardo Luz, Panera's Chief Brand & Concept Officer. "Our new holiday cups send a friendly message that while we may focus on décor, gifts and holiday cards during this busy season, it's important not to lose sight of the things that come from within - joy, family, memories, traditions and of course, the Panera Coffee that will power you through the holidays."

Along with the new holiday cup collection, Panera is serving up a gift that keeps on giving with the giftable MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription. The MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription will be available for purchase via the app and website and includes two months of UNLIMITED coffee for just $15 or three months for $20 for the person in your life who loves (NEEDS!) unlimited coffee every day, every month**. Too good to gift? You can also sign up now to purchase the subscription for yourself and you can get free coffee for the rest of the year. And after that? Just $8.99 a month for unlimited sips.**

About Panera Bread

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our Guests.

As of September 28, 2021, there were 2,120 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the world's largest fast casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

