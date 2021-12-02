IAB Tech Lab & Neutronian Partner to Accelerate Data Transparency and Quality Standards for the Digital Supply Chain Data providers can now simultaneously complete IAB Tech Lab's Data Transparency Compliance Program and Neutronian's data quality certification to streamline adoption of IAB Tech Lab's "Seller Defined Audiences" addressability specification

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab and Neutronian announced today that IAB Tech Lab's Data Transparency Standard (DTS) Certification and Neutronian's Quality Index (NQI) Certification can now be completed by data providers within a single integrated process. Additionally, the organizations announced that Neutronian's NQI data quality methodology will now directly incorporate IAB Tech Lab's DTS criteria.

The DTS program - often described as the "data label" - establishes a standardized way to describe and label audience data, enabling buyers to better understand the origin, age, and modelling of the data that they are buying; while Neutronian's NQI Certification helps buyers understand the quality and privacy compliance of data. Combining labeling standards and quality scoring into a streamlined program establishes a more cost effective path for organizations to demonstrate responsible and effective data collection, processing, and activation for their clients. Together, these transparency signals and quality scores will build the foundation for the adoption of IAB Tech Lab's "Seller Defined Audiences" addressability proposal that was released this past March as part of the Project Rearc initiative. Data providers may still complete each respective certification independently of one another.

"Our industry needs a reliable way to demonstrate responsible and ethical data collection practices," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "This non-exclusive partnership with Neutronian allows IAB Tech Lab to leverage synergies within these complementary programs, reduce operational lift for everyone involved, and accelerate adoption of IAB Tech Lab's addressability specifications."

"Data quality in our industry has never been more important, and we're proud to partner with IAB Tech Lab to support the Seller Defined Audiences specification and make the process of DTS certification as seamless as possible for data providers," said Timur Yarnall, CEO and co-founder, Neutronian. "Marketers deserve full transparency into the composition of data segments, and IAB Tech Lab's specification will be a key driver of transparency for the ecosystem."

Neutronian's quality certification and ratings process accounts for a number of signals such as consent mechanisms, privacy and compliance disclosures, methodology and processing, and performance data. It also evaluates "future-proofing" functions, like verifying that the data provider does not rely on soon-to-be deprecated data currencies, like cookies, to build their audience segments as well as confirming that the data is not collected inappropriately.

IAB Tech Lab and Neutronian will be hosting an educational webinar on December 13 for those interested in learning more about the partnership. Please register here .

Additional details about IAB Tech Lab's Seller Defined Audiences addressability specification can be found at iabtechlab.com/rearc , while Neutronian's NQI methodology can be found at neutronian.com/nqi-methodology-white-paper . Interested parties can also learn more about the joint offering by emailing partner@neutronian.com and datalabel@iabtechlab.com .

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive independent data certification. Offering a quality and compliance "credit score" of MarTech data, Neutronian brings much-needed clarity and trust to the ecosystem. Their comprehensive definition of data quality includes more than just performance and accuracy – it includes everything that a marketer or brand needs to know about a dataset before using it. Neutronian's thorough approach to data certification provides marketers and brands with the transparency they need to make data-driven marketing decisions. High-quality, privacy-compliant data providers can be rewarded for their efforts via faster sales cycles and increased trust from customers by acquiring a Neutronian certification. For more information, please visit https://neutronian.com .

About IAB Tech Lab

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (IAB Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

