Global Immersive Art Series Lands in North America

THUNDER BAY, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After strong global demand, Universal Exhibition Group Inc. (UEG) has arrived in North America with its one-of-a-kind Immersive Arts Series (IAS). Welcoming more than 2.5 million visitors in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, UEG has decided to introduce its exclusive digital experience to the American market.

Monet to Kandinsky at part of the Immersive Arts Series (CNW Group/Universal Exhibition Group Inc.)

The US premiere of The Immersive Art Series has been launched at the prestigious Leonardo Science Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has quickly captured the local audience receiving rave reviews from all sides.

IAS is a multi-sensory exhibition package offering five unique, fully curated experiences. Each experience lasting between 30 and 60 minutes in length allows endless combinations of presentation resulting in some 200 hours of programming! The unique setup allows any title to be played at any time without changing the hardware set up through multiple installations. UEG is offering all five experiences as an inclusive turnkey package, either as digital only content or complete with a full-scale hardware install. The local venue chooses the programming schedule that best suits their guests.

"Each venue receives a fully installed multimedia presentation that envelopes the guest in a curated experience with sound, light and movement thus allowing these classic artworks to literally come alive. Our experiences are entertaining, educational, immersive while being family friendly," says Mark Zurevinski, Global Producer for Universal Exhibition Group Inc.

This combination of high-end technologies and classical art has already become very popular all over the world. It plunges the viewer into a world that stretches in all directions, at the same time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Exhibition Group Inc.