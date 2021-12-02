Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Arlington North

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Arlington, Texas, located in Seville Commons next to Walmart. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/ArlingtonNorth.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Arlington North clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I love meeting and helping people in one of the most difficult phases of their lives that many never expected to be in. We don't plan for accidents and injuries, and we definitely don't plan for them to interrupt our lives as significantly as they can," said Sarabeth Atkins, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Arlington North. "I look forward to working with patients in the Arlington North community to get them back to moving, working, and living like they want to."

Services available at Athletico Arlington North include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Concussion rehabilitation – Our team provides concussion management and return to participation (RTP) programs for individuals who have sustained a concussion and are looking to return to school, sport or work. After sustaining a concussion, a protocol is used to safely progress a patient or athlete's return to daily function and eventually back to full participation in their activities. – Our team provides concussion management and return to participation (RTP) programs for individuals who have sustained a concussion and are looking to return to school, sport or work. After sustaining a concussion, a protocol is used to safely progress a patient or athlete's return to daily function and eventually back to full participation in their activities.

Additionally, Athletico Arlington North:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Arlington North

2131 N. Collins St., Suite 411

Arlington, TX 76011

Phone: 682-282-4685

www.athletico.com/ArlingtonNorth

ArlingtonNorth@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

dana.andreoli@athletico.com

630-259-5156

