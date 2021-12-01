XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB's CEO, Johan Liwing, will present at the ABGSC Private Companies event on December 6. The presentation starts at 09:30CET and will be livestreamed via https://www.introduce.se.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on XNK's website www.xnktherapeutics.com shortly thereafter.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3463308/1503516.pdf XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

View original content:

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB