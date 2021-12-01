Wingstop Hits the Spicy and Sweet Spot with New Orange Szechuan Flavor Available for a limited time, new flavor blends tangy citrus sweetness with a touch of spice

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING), the leading digitally-savvy, tech-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, today introduced its newest limited-time flavor, Orange Szechuan, available at all locations.

Wingstop's limited time flavor, Orange Szechuan

The perfect balance of spicy and sweet, Wingstop's Orange Szechuan sauce features mandarin orange, soy and traditional Szechuan peppers for a unique twist on the classic flavor.

"Orange Szechuan was a trending flavor request from our guests and listening to what they're craving is always part of our innovative approach. Our unique Wingstop take on Orange Szechuan creates a sweet and spicy flavor profile inspired by the most authentic ingredients," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona. "Whether enjoyed alone or as part of a meal with one of our signature sides, like freshly cut seasoned fries, our Orange Szechuan wings and thighs will create a fun new flavor experience. We look forward to offering new and exciting flavors like Orange Szechuan for our guests to enjoy."

Available for a limited time, Orange Szechuan joins Wingstop's flavor lineup consisting of 11 bold, distinctive and craveable flavors. Flavor fans can try crispy, juicy and always cooked-to-order classic wings, boneless wings, bone-in thighs and Thigh Bites sauced and tossed to perfection in mouth-watering tangy citrus sweetness.

Fans can get their flavor fix by ordering online at Wingstop.com or downloading the Wingstop app. Check out Orange Szechuan and learn more at Wingstop.com.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Addison, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,600 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips. In addition, Wingstop launched virtual brand Thighstop in June 2021 featuring crispy bone-in thighs and thigh bites sauced and tossed in Wingstop's 11 signature flavors. As of September 2021, Wingstop now offers now offers bone-in thighs and thigh bites in its regular menu available through Wingstop.com or DoorDash.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,673 as of September 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop opened 49 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 3.9%. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.6% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is the Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020) and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Megan Sprague

Media@wingstop.com

Investor Contacts

Susana Arevalo

972-331-8484

IR@wingstop.com

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.