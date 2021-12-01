ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give the gift of photography & fine art just in time for the holidays from Dirk Braun Gallery's ten inspiring collections derived from explorations and film productions.

Photographer/Filmmaker/Pilot Dirk Braun Debuts 'Dirk Braun Gallery'

www.DirkBraunGallery.com

The new gallery, by Filmmaker/Photographer/Pilot Dirk Braun, highlights one of the most unique and special collections of breathtaking photographs of landscapes & cityscapes taken from unique angles and perspectives on the ground and in the air from around the world.

On a sustainability level, to offset the carbon footprint, the photographer uses recyclable Hanemuhle paper and mounting materials for the photographs. For framing, he employs only sustainable carbon neutral woods that are nontoxic oil based finishes.

His newest aviation photography highlights a comprehensive collection captured during the production of his newly-released breakout documentary, FLYING BOAT, which made its World Premiere this year at EAA's AirVenture, the largest aviation festival in the world, and made its debut this year at Aspen Film's 42nd Annual Filmfest in the Fall. The movie transcends filmmaking and is the ultimate art project that speaks to a higher purpose and blends fine art and film.

In celebration of the movie, Braun is donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of 100 limited edition fine art FLYING BOAT film posters (signed and framed) to Pan Am Museum Foundation, Aspen Flight Academy, and Wittman Regional Airport.

To learn more about the Dirk Braun Gallery/FLYING BOAT fine art photography and to purchase FLYING BOAT limited edition posters, a FLYING BOAT neon sign, visit www.DirkBraunGallery.com, www.FlyingBoatFilm.com or email info@flyingboatfilm.com.

