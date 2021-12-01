Interactive Project Maps Help Visualize New Backyards

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help homeowners visualize possible property upgrades, The Green Scene Landscaping & Swimming pools has launched an interactive project map feature on its website. The maps show upscale neighborhoods where the company has transformed outdoor spaces or is in the process of doing so.

The interactive map of Westcliffe, Porter Ranch. Explore projects that are coming soon, under construction and completed near you!

"We wanted to develop an easy way for homeowners to see what they can achieve in their homes," says Green Scene's president, Scott Cohen. "Sometimes it's difficult to imagine the blank slate turning into a backyard oasis. This new feature instantly shows real-world examples of what you can do in seconds."

The Green Scene enjoys a long history of innovative exterior residential installations that include a wide range of design elements, from swimming pools and spas, to creative hardscape, outdoor dining and living spaces, and finely crafted gardens. The interactive maps show dozens of Green Scene projects in five prestigious Southern California neighborhoods, including:

"Many homeowners want to do their research before investing in their properties," Cohen notes. "This feature speeds up that process and instantly stokes their imagination. You can gain a wide range of ideas in a matter of minutes with just a few clicks. Plus, it's fun and easy to use."

The maps also instantly show the number and variety of projects the company has done in these areas, which immediately bolsters its reputation and demonstrates its creative flexibility.

"We're very proud of the work we do," says Cohen, "and these maps are a perfect way to demonstrate that we are ready to help L.A.-area homeowners realize their dreams."

